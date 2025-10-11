Hardik Pandya, one of India's finest all-rounders, is celebrating his 32nd birthday. And on this special day, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has shared a birthday wish for him. Born on October 11, 1993, in Gujarat, Hardik Pandya made his international debut in a T20I against Australia in 2016. Since then, Hardik Pandya has gone on to play 11 Tests, 94 ODIs and 120 T20Is so far, where he has scored 532, 1904 and 1860 runs respectively. In 225 international matches, Hardik Pandya has also taken 206 wickets. Hardik Pandya played an instrumental role in India winning the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. He was also recently part of Team India's Asia Cup 2025 winning team. Hardik Pandya Shares Pics From Vacation With Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Amid Dating Rumours.

BCCI Share Wish for Hardik Pandya on His Birthday

2️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ International Matches 4️⃣2️⃣9️⃣6️⃣ International Runs 2️⃣0️⃣6️⃣ International Wickets Winner of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 & ICC Champions Trophy 2025 🏆 Here's wishing a very happy birthday to #TeamIndia all-rounder Hardik Pandya 🎂 👏 @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/rqyc00K31B — BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2025

