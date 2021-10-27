Former Indian international, Irfan Pathan, celebrates his 37th birthday today (October 27, 2021). The cricketing fraternity extended greetings to the former pacer on his special day.

173 intl. matches 👍 301 intl. wickets & 2821 intl. runs 💪 Second #TeamIndia cricketer to take a Test hat-trick 👌 2007 World T20-winner 🏆 Here's wishing @IrfanPathan a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/aneXdlVSaq — BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2021

Gautam Gambhir

Happy birthday @IrfanPathan. May you have a long & healthy life! Keep smiling brother! pic.twitter.com/dCv5VDCa19 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 27, 2021

Wasim Jaffer

Happy Birthday @IrfanPathan Have a wonderful day and wish you lots of happiness and success🤗 pic.twitter.com/Bgy0xGTZnz — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 27, 2021

Suresh Raina

Happy Birthday bhai @IrfanPathan You amaze us every time with your skills, wishing you always the best! 🤗 #HappyBirthdayIrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/7inkco9oNU — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 27, 2021

Delhi Capitals

Man of the match in the #T20WorldCup final in 2007 🤩 Only bowler to take a hat-trick in the first over of a Test 🤯 Happy Birthday to one of 🇮🇳's truest pace bowling all-rounders, @IrfanPathan 🎂💙 pic.twitter.com/gocBnp4rAM — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)