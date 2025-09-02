One of the Indian national cricket team’s best pace bowlers, Ishant Sharma, celebrates his birthday today (September 2). Born September 2, 1988, Sharma has played an instrumental role in wins for India across formats, which include the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 Final, where the lanky pacer took two quick wickets, helping MS Dhoni and Co make a comeback in the contest. Internationally, Sharma has claimed 434 wickets, comprising 311 in Tests and 115 in ODIs. The 37-year-old speedster has also featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for as many as seven franchises. A fan favourite, the internet was flooded with birthday wishes for Sharma on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Check out some of the fans’ happy birthday wishes for India's pacer below. Jasprit Bumrah Shatters Ishant Sharma’s Record of Most Test Wickets by Indian Bowler in England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

 

