One of the Indian national cricket team’s best pace bowlers, Ishant Sharma, celebrates his birthday today (September 2). Born September 2, 1988, Sharma has played an instrumental role in wins for India across formats, which include the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 Final, where the lanky pacer took two quick wickets, helping MS Dhoni and Co make a comeback in the contest. Internationally, Sharma has claimed 434 wickets, comprising 311 in Tests and 115 in ODIs. The 37-year-old speedster has also featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for as many as seven franchises. A fan favourite, the internet was flooded with birthday wishes for Sharma on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Check out some of the fans’ happy birthday wishes for India's pacer below. Jasprit Bumrah Shatters Ishant Sharma’s Record of Most Test Wickets by Indian Bowler in England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025

Fan's Birthday Wish For Ishant Sharma

Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Indian national cricket team player Ishant Sharma on his birthday pic.twitter.com/3QudgSMP1S — Rajesh Yadav @rajeshyadav (@y75854548) September 2, 2025

Fan Highlights Ishant Sharma's Achievements on Birthday

Ishant Sharma. From 19 to 37, from Perth 2008 to Kanpur 2021, the story of a boy who grew old with Indian cricket. A birthday 🧶 pic.twitter.com/qdzFMrt0lt — Annurag P Rekhi (@Dravidict) September 2, 2025

Happy Birthday Ishant!

'Speed Demon on Field'

#OnThisDay in 1988: Birth of Ishant Sharma, Indian cricket pace bowler with over 300 Test wickets. Speed demon on the field! 🏏🔥 #TeamIndia #CricketLegends pic.twitter.com/HfBn1xwH7t — 🇮🇳 Cool Breeze 🇮🇳 (@samthinkz) September 2, 2025

Fan's Unique Birthday Wish For Ishant Sharma

#HappyBirthday In 2017 Bengaluru Test, Ishant Sharma turned comedian, mimicking Steve Smith’s twitchy stance and expressions. Crowd roared, Twitter memed, Virat approved: “Get the wicket, don’t get banned!” India won, Ishant’s mime stole the show! pic.twitter.com/glHE5Zv6eK — Austin Coutinho (@auscoot) September 2, 2025

