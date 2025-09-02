Fan's Birthday Wish For Ishant Sharma
Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Indian national cricket team player Ishant Sharma on his birthday pic.twitter.com/3QudgSMP1S
— Rajesh Yadav @rajeshyadav (@y75854548) September 2, 2025
Fan Highlights Ishant Sharma's Achievements on Birthday
Ishant Sharma.
From 19 to 37, from Perth 2008 to Kanpur 2021, the story of a boy who grew old with Indian cricket.
A birthday 🧶 pic.twitter.com/qdzFMrt0lt
— Annurag P Rekhi (@Dravidict) September 2, 2025
Happy Birthday Ishant!
Today birthday of Ishant Sharma..2 Sept.#satishchaphekar #सतीशचाफेकर #सह्याजीराव #स्वाक्षरी #ठाणे #ठाणेकर #dombivalikar #डोंबिवली#डोंबिवलीकर #cricket #cricketer #cricketfans #cricketnews #cricketlovers #cricket#cricketfever pic.twitter.com/ozUvXYbuXD
— Satish Chaphekar (@satishchaphekar) September 2, 2025
'Speed Demon on Field'
#OnThisDay in 1988: Birth of Ishant Sharma, Indian cricket pace bowler with over 300 Test wickets. Speed demon on the field! 🏏🔥 #TeamIndia #CricketLegends pic.twitter.com/HfBn1xwH7t
— 🇮🇳 Cool Breeze 🇮🇳 (@samthinkz) September 2, 2025
Fan's Unique Birthday Wish For Ishant Sharma
#HappyBirthday In 2017 Bengaluru Test, Ishant Sharma turned comedian, mimicking Steve Smith’s twitchy stance and expressions. Crowd roared, Twitter memed, Virat approved: “Get the wicket, don’t get banned!” India won, Ishant’s mime stole the show! pic.twitter.com/glHE5Zv6eK
— Austin Coutinho (@auscoot) September 2, 2025
