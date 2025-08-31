Ex-India pacer Javagal Srinath is celebrating his 56th birthday today, on Sunday, August 31 2025. And on this special day, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has extended birthday wishes for him on social media. Born on August 31, 1969, in Mysore, Javagal Srinath made his debut for the India National Cricket Team in an ODI against Pakistan in 1991. In all, Javagal Srinath played 67 Tests, where he took 236 wickets and 229 ODIs, where he scalped a total of 315 wickets. After his retirement, Javagal Srinath took to refereeing and in 2006, was selected by the ICC as an international match referee. Javagal Srinath, in 2023, had officiated in his 250th ODI as a match referee. Rajeev Shukla Becomes Acting President of BCCI, Steps in Place of Roger Binny As He Chairs Indian Cricket Board’s Apex Committee Meeting: Report.

Happy Birthday Javagal Srinath! BCCI's Special Wish for Ex-Cricketer

2⃣9⃣6⃣ International Matches 👍 5⃣5⃣1⃣ International Wickets 🙌 Here's wishing Javagal Srinath - former #TeamIndia pacer and now a match referee - a very happy birthday! 👏 🎂 pic.twitter.com/cQHU1jmueJ — BCCI (@BCCI) August 31, 2025

