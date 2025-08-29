Rajeev Shukla has reportedly become the new acting president of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India). He has succeeded Roger Binny, who was appointed the 36th president of the Indian cricket board in 2022, succeeding former India National Cricket Team captain Sourav Ganguly. Earlier this year, the 1983 World Cup winner had turned 70 and as per the BCCI constitution which has been approved by the Supreme Court, 70 is the age limit for office-bearers of the institution. As a result, Roger Binny, who turned 70 earlier this year, has been replaced by Rajeev Shukla, who had held the position of vice-president of the BCCI. ‘Retire Kanha Huye?’ BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Addresses Retirement and Farewell Talk for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Amid Speculation Over Their ODI Futures (Watch Video).

As reported by journalist Abhishek Tripathi in Dainik Jagran, Rajeev Shukla has taken over as the acting president of the BCCI and has chaired an Apex Committee meeting. And Roger Binny is also said not to have been present at the meeting after his stint as president of the BCCI came to an end. One of the discussed topics at the BCCI Apex Committee Meeting was on finding a new sponsor for the India National Cricket Team after Dream11 had opted out following the introduction of 'The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025' which banned Real Money Gaming (RMG), dealing a massive blow to the revenue sources of Dream11 and other such fantasy sports platforms. The report also added that the BCCI was on the lookout for a new sponsor until the ICC ODI World Cup in 2027. Dream11 Parts Ways As Team India's Lead Sponsor After Introduction of Online Gaming Bill 2025, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Says 'Will Ensure Not to Indulge With Any Such Organisations Ahead in Future'.

It is also important to note that Rajeev Shukla's tenure as BCCI acting president would come to an end with the BCCI elections taking place at the end of September 2025. The next assignment for the India Men's National Cricket Team is the Asia Cup 2025 and with not many days left, it will be interesting to see if the BCCI ends up landing a sponsor. The India Women's National Cricket Team, on the other hand, are gearing up for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, which starts on September 30.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2025 11:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).