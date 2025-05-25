One of the best red-ball bowlers and South Africa's bowling spearhead, Kagiso Rabada, celebrates his 30th birthday today (May 25). Rabada has become the leader of the pace for South Africa after the likes of Dale Steyn, Allan Donald, and Shaun Pollock, taking their legacy forward and creating new pathways for future generations. A crowd favourite, fans poured social media platforms with wishes for the South African speedster on his special occasion, who is currently playing in IPL 2025 for the Gujarat Titans. South African Players Picked in ICC WTC 2023–25 Final Squad Set To Miss IPL 2025 Playoffs.

Happy Birthday!

Kagiso Rabada 🦁

happy birthday kagiso rabada 🦁 a sight to watch him bowl in test cricket ! pic.twitter.com/vXHN09VRgT — Иidhi (@lbdablu) May 24, 2025

Greatest of All Time

I’ve seen Marshal and McGrath but believe me, they weren’t even 1% of Sir Kagiso Rabada. Happy Birthday to the greatest bowler of all time🙌🏻💗 pic.twitter.com/0vgVK389AY — MaYaNk🇦🇺 (@WyrdWeaver8) May 24, 2025

Gift Me WTC

happy birthday kagiso rabada ❤️❤️❤️ gift me wtc pic.twitter.com/hpZKUzmjXw — rishi (@rishi__w) May 24, 2025

Happy Birthday Kagiso Rabada

Happy Birthday Kagiso Rabada In IPL Fastest to 50 wickets – Kagiso Rabada (27 matches) 100 wickets – Kagiso Rabada (64 matches) pic.twitter.com/OfwnkTEhqP — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) May 25, 2025

