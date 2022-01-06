Wishes for Kapil Dev continued to flow in on Twitter as the former Indian World Cup-winning captain and legendary all-rounder celebrates his 63rd birthday.

Take a Look at Some Wishes:

Harbhajan Singh:

Sachin Tendulkar:

Kuldeep Yadav:

Wasim Jaffer:

Suresh Raina:

Jay Shah:

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Mohammed Azharuddin:

Parthiv Patel:

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Deepa Malik:

Delhi Capitals:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)