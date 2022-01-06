Wishes for Kapil Dev continued to flow in on Twitter as the former Indian World Cup-winning captain and legendary all-rounder celebrates his 63rd birthday.

Take a Look at Some Wishes:

Harbhajan Singh:

Sachin Tendulkar:

Many happy returns of the day Kapil paaji. Wish you the best of health and a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/ukfIogiB1N — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 6, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav:

A legend of Indian cricket. Wishing you a very happy birthday Paaji. May god bless you abundantly with good health and happiness @therealkapildev 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gbamCPs0YF — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) January 6, 2022

Wasim Jaffer:

Many can change the course of a match, but this man changed the course of the game itself! A very happy birthday to @therealkapildev paji 🤗 #HappyBirthdayKapilDev pic.twitter.com/Ssnh1njv8o — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 6, 2022

Suresh Raina:

Happy Birthday Kapil Paaji @therealkapildev .. Wish you loads of Happiness & Good Health 🤗🙌#HappyBirthdayKapilDev 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ioxo6rE7YT — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 6, 2022

Jay Shah:

To the man who changed the face of Indian Cricket and won the World Cup with sheer conviction, confidence, and self-belief. Here’s wishing our legendary Captain and all-rounder Shri @therealkapildev, a very joyous birthday. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 6, 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders:

“What else we here for?” We here to wish the evergreen @therealkapildev a happy, happy birthday! Tons of happiness and good health, Kaps paaji ✨#HappyBirthday #KapilDev pic.twitter.com/07mJpOdudD — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 6, 2022

Mohammed Azharuddin:

Wishing my captain and the legendary all rounder Kapil paaji a very happy birthday. #KapilDev @therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/S1tz32Nd9v — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) January 6, 2022

Parthiv Patel:

That broad smile has bowled more people than his accomplishments on cricket field. There can never be another @therealkapildev Paaji! #HappyBirthDay. pic.twitter.com/qRmCKTZHDh — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 6, 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Happy Birthday to one of the greatest all-rounders to have played the game, and our 1983 World Cup-winning captain @therealkapildev 🎂🧡#HappyBirthdayKapilDev #OrangeArmy 📸: @ICC pic.twitter.com/O6BWbClL29 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 6, 2022

Deepa Malik:

Heartiest birthday greetings, @kapildev. Your contribution as a player & captain set the ball rolling and laid down the foundations for a world dominating Indian 🏏 team! Wishing you a healthy & happy year ahead! Eagerly waiting to watch 83 & relive the glorious golden moment 🎂 pic.twitter.com/GJqhhTZmrT — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) January 6, 2022

Delhi Capitals:

Happy Birthday, Kapil Dev 🎂 Thank you for inspiring generations and changing 🇮🇳 cricket forever with your confidence and self-belief 💙@therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/18bGucvCV1 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 6, 2022

