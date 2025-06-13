A speed demon in his own right, New Zealand's pacer Lockie Ferguson celebrates his 34th birthday today (June 13). The speedster has an illustrious record for New Zealand, having taken 163 international wickets, including a T20I hat-trick, and ending the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as the second-highest wicket-taker. Ferguson is also a much-wanted commodity in IPL, having played for teams like Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Fans took to the social media platform 'X' and wished the Kiwi pacer on his special occasion. Check some of the Lockie Ferguson birthday wishes below. Lockie Ferguson Hat-Trick Video: Watch New Zealand Pacer Dismiss Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis and Charith Asalanka During SL vs NZ 2nd T20I.

Happy Birthday to the Express Pacer Lockie Ferguson!

Happy Birthday to the express pacer Lockie Ferguson! 🎉 Wishing you a year as fiery and unstoppable as your thunderbolts! 💥⚡#HappyBirthday #LockieFerguson #Cricket pic.twitter.com/dCSBebUKgq — Cricket Impluse (@cricketimpluse) June 13, 2025

Wishing a Very Happy Birthday to Lockie Ferguson

Wishing a very happy birthday to Lockie Ferguson 🎂🎂 - 109 international matches 🏏 - 163 international wickets ⚡ - 218 T20 wickets 🔥 - 165 first class wickets 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wI2bYxkQom — ᴋᶰᵒwª²z🇮🇳 (@shekhardas22262) June 13, 2025

Fast and Furious Lockie Ferguson

2nd highest wicket-taker in CWC19 Frst player to bowl four maidens in a Men's T20 WC 5th 🇳🇿 to pick up a men's T20I hat-trick. Fastest delivery in IPL 2022 at 157.3 km/h (97.7 mph). Happy birthday" Fast and Furious ft Lockie Ferguson! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/W1gqkEhPjv — 𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐬 🇳🇿 (@Kiwiscricketfan) June 13, 2025

Lockie Ferguson HBD

Wishing Kiwi Pacer Lockie Ferguson HBD! pic.twitter.com/GkK4zwVdY3 — Gappebaaz (@BazzBalle) June 13, 2025

Fastest Man in Town

Wishing Lockie Ferguson, the man with the fastest arm in town, a very happy birthday. [Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand, Cricket, Birthday, Sportsinfo Cricket] pic.twitter.com/HypU5ouwhD — SportsInfo Cricket (@SportsInfo11983) June 13, 2025

