A speed demon in his own right, New Zealand's pacer Lockie Ferguson celebrates his 34th birthday today (June 13). The speedster has an illustrious record for New Zealand, having taken 163 international wickets, including a T20I hat-trick, and ending the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as the second-highest wicket-taker. Ferguson is also a much-wanted commodity in IPL, having played for teams like Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Fans took to the social media platform 'X' and wished the Kiwi pacer on his special occasion. Check some of the Lockie Ferguson birthday wishes below. Lockie Ferguson Hat-Trick Video: Watch New Zealand Pacer Dismiss Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis and Charith Asalanka During SL vs NZ 2nd T20I.

Happy Birthday to the Express Pacer Lockie Ferguson!

Wishing a Very Happy Birthday to Lockie Ferguson

Fast and Furious Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson HBD

Fastest Man in Town

