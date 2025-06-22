Star Australia national cricket team batter Marnus Labuschagne will be celebrating his 31st birthday today, being born on June 22, 1994. Marnus Labuschagne has been an integral part of the Australia cricket team Test side since 2018, batting with a superb average. Marnus Labuschagne has 11 centuries and 23 half-centuries while batting for the Aussies in the longest format. The right-handed batter has been fine in ODIs too, with an average of above 35. In just 63 ODIs for Australia, Marnus Labuschagne has 12 fifties and two hundreds. As Marnus Labuschagne celebrates his 31st birthday, fans on the internet have wished the batting sensation. Justin Langer Wants Marnus Labuschagne To Be in Australia Test Team for Sake of Future Batters.

Redefining Stats

🔹5th Fastest to 2000 Test Runs. (34 inngs) 🔸Hundreds on each innings of a test match. A Happy 31st birthday to the Aussie batter, 'Marnus Labuschagne' 🎂#MarnusLabuschagne #happybirthday #cricketaustralia #CricketTwitter (3/3) — Cric Updates (@CricUpdate58494) June 22, 2025

'Fastest to 1000 Test Runs at Home'

38, 81, 6, 4, 185, 162, 143, 50, 63, 19, 215, 59 He is Fastest to reach 1000 Test runs at Home in just 12 Inngs.😮 Fastest to 1000 Test runs at Home 12 Inngs - Labuschagne 14 Inngs - Sachin Tendulkar 15 Inngs - Don Bradman Happy Birthday Marnus Labuschagne pic.twitter.com/dpZVB9Wo8Q — Abdul Rehman Yaseen (@StatsofARY) June 22, 2025

Hope To See 'Back For The Ashes Series'

Happy Birthday Marnus Labuschagne hoping to see you back for The Ashes series @marnus3cricket — Suraj Raheja (@_CricketFreak_) June 22, 2025

'Love Watching You Bat'

Happy birthday 🎂 @marnus3cricket . What a test debut it was against archer on that cold 🥶 evening at the lord’s. Taking a lot of blows on the head. Still not giving up your wicket. And the World Cup knock in the final’s. On a big stage. Always love watching you bat mate 🥂 pic.twitter.com/JYTUNSU6d6 — SREEKAR 🇦🇺 🐨 🦘 (@nyalkalkars27) June 22, 2025

'Happy 31st'

