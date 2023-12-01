Mohammad Kaif, one of Team India's former cricketers and a fine fielder, turned 43 today. Born on December 1, 1980, Kaif had a memorable career for India, representing the country in 125 ODIs and 13 Test matches, where he scored 2753 and 624 runs respectively. Kaif was well-known for his exploits on the field and one of the most memorable performances of his career was an undefeated 87-run knock that helped India beat England in the 2002 NatWest series final. BCCI took to social media to share wishes for Kaif, who now works as a commentator. 'Genuinely Happy' Ravi Ashwin Expresses Joy On Sai Sudharshan's Selection in Team India ODI Squad For South Africa Series (See Post).

BCCI Wishes Mohammad Kaif

