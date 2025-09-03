A bowler par excellence, the India national cricket team's out-of-favour bowler Mohammed Shami celebrates his 35th birthday today (September 3). On the occasion of a star fast bowler's birthday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to the social media platform X and extended warm wishes to the cricketer, highlighting his career statistics and achievements for the Men in Blue. In a career spanning 12 years, Shami has picked up 462 wickets representing India in 197 international matches across formats, which include multiple World Cups and one Champions Trophy. Check out BCCI's wish for Shami on his birthday below. Happy Birthday Mohammed Shami! Fans Wish Star India Pacer As ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Winner Turns 35.

BCCI Extends Warm Birthday Wishes To Mohammed Shami

1⃣9⃣7⃣ International Games 👌 4⃣6⃣2⃣ International Wickets 👍 2⃣nd Indian to pick an ODI World Cup hat-trick 🙌 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5⃣ ICC Champions Trophy-winner 🏆 Here's wishing Mohammad Shami a very happy birthday! 🎂 👏#TeamIndia | @MdShami11 pic.twitter.com/hNtb8It6Nf — BCCI (@BCCI) September 3, 2025

