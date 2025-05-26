The latest sensation in Indian cricket, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, celebrates his 22nd birthday today (May 26). Nitish Kumar Reddy came into prominence in IPL 2024 playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and gained international recognition during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, where the SRH batter slammed his maiden Test hundred and half-century under testing conditions to make his name in every household of India. Fans took to the social media platform and wished the IPL 2024 emerging player of the year awardee congratulatory messages on his special occasion. The 22-year-old will next be seen in whites during India's five-Test tour of England starting next month. Check out some of the fans' wishes below. Nitish Kumar Reddy Confirms His Official Social Media Handle, Urges Followers To 'Avoid Engaging With Any Other Profiles' (See Post).

Happy Birthday, Rising Superstar

He came. He performed. He conquered hearts. Happy Birthday, our rising superstar Nitish Kumar Reddy! pic.twitter.com/RH8iKTSYJA — SunRisers OrangeArmy Official (@srhfansofficial) May 26, 2025

HBD Nitish Anna

Happy Birthday Nitish Kumar Reddy Anna ❤️🔥 Comeback kosam waiting anna 😭😭 Hope you have a great year #HappyBirthdayNKR #PlayWithFire pic.twitter.com/uks99aa7vm — Dinesh Tata (@TataDinesh17) May 26, 2025

Happy 22nd Champ

Puttina roju jejelu, Nitish Reddy! 😍 Neeku yeteta ilage pandaga jaragaali, pandaga jaragaali 🎵 Happy 22nd, champ 🫡🧡 Nitish Kumar Reddy | #PlayWithFire pic.twitter.com/tUVpIqk1Ao — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 26, 2025

Our Pride

Happy Birthday our Pride Nitish Reddy 🧡❤️‍🔥 , Love You ♾️ #NKR pic.twitter.com/ycTJ9aACYS — Bhargav Pilli (@BhargavPilli) May 26, 2025

Happy 22nd Birthday Nitish Kumar Reddy

Happy 22nd Birthday to Nitish Kumar Reddy! He smashed 8 sixes in his maiden Test series, and that too on Australian soil. Most Sixes in the BGT 2024/25 8 – Nitish Kumar Reddy (9 innings) 6 – Rishabh Pant (9 innings) 4 – Travis Head (9 innings) 4 – Steve Smith (9 innings) 4 –… pic.twitter.com/Wu5m27akSl — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) May 26, 2025

