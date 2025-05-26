The latest sensation in Indian cricket, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, celebrates his 22nd birthday today (May 26). Nitish Kumar Reddy came into prominence in IPL 2024 playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and gained international recognition during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, where the SRH batter slammed his maiden Test hundred and half-century under testing conditions to make his name in every household of India. Fans took to the social media platform and wished the IPL 2024 emerging player of the year awardee congratulatory messages on his special occasion. The 22-year-old will next be seen in whites during India's five-Test tour of England starting next month. Check out some of the fans' wishes below. Nitish Kumar Reddy Confirms His Official Social Media Handle, Urges Followers To 'Avoid Engaging With Any Other Profiles' (See Post).

Happy Birthday, Rising Superstar

 

HBD Nitish Anna

Happy 22nd Champ

Our Pride

Happy 22nd Birthday Nitish Kumar Reddy

