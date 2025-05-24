The 21-year-old star batter Nitish Kumar Reddy has revealed on his official X account that various accounts on social media are trying to impersonate him. The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Indian cricket team batter has also urged his followers to report any profile that claims to be him. Nitish Kumar Reddy posted on his X account, "Hello, my fam! Lately I've been getting a lot of messages regarding various accounts impersonating me. I want to confirm that this is my original and only account. Please avoid engaging with any other profiles claiming to be me & do report them." Nitish Kumar Reddy has been named in the India national cricket team squad for the upcoming IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. 'Hard Work Never Goes Unnoticed' Fans React As Karun Nair Returns To India National Cricket Team After Seven Years For IND vs ENG 2025 Series.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Confirms His X Handle:

Hello, my fam! Lately I've been getting a lot of messages regarding various accounts impersonating me. I want to confirm that this is my original and only account. Please avoid engaging with any other profiles claiming to be me & do report them. — Nitish Kumar Reddy (@NKReddy07) May 24, 2025

