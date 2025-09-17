Ravi Ashwin, one of the finest ever cricketers to have played for India, turns 39 today. And on this special day, fans have shared birthday wishes for him on social media. Born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on September 17, 1986, Ravichandran Ashwin made his international debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Harare in 2010 and went on to represent India in 106 Tests, 116 ODIs and 65 T20Is, taking 537, 156 and 72 wickets respectively. Ravi Ashwin was pretty accomplished with the bat as well, having achieved the honour of being the no 1 ranked all-rounder in Tests. He scored 3503 runs in 106 Tests with six hundreds and had 707 and 184 runs respectively in ODIs and T20Is. Ravi Ashwin is also an ICC ODI World Cup winner (2011) and was part of the Indian team that won the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. In 2024, he announced his retirement from international cricket and earlier this year, bid adieu to the IPL as well. Ravi Ashwin represented a total of five teams in the IPL. Ravi Ashwin IPL Records: Check Out Ace Spinner's Stats As Former CSK and RR Star Retires From Indian Premier League.

Happy Birthday Ashwin!

Happy Birthday, Ashwin! 🎉 From spinning magic on tracks to breaking records, you’ve truly been a game-changer for Indian cricket. 🙌🇮🇳 #HappyBirthdayAshwin — Saurabh Kumar (@iamsaurabh1818) September 16, 2025

'Happy Birthday Ashwin Anna'

A Very Very Happy Birthday Ashwin Anna @ashwinravi99 — Anbu m (@hukumtiger) September 16, 2025

Fan Wishes Ravi Ashwin on His Birthday

My top 3 fav cricketers of all time Ganguly Laxman Ashwin Happy Birthday Ash! GBU — Jambukes (@jambukes) September 16, 2025

'My Favourite Cricketer of All Time'

Happy Birthday Spin Wizard the Scientist of World Cricket and My favourite Cricketer of all time @ashwinravi99 anna ♥️. #HappyBirthdayashwin #Ashwin #RAshwin pic.twitter.com/Rsbu7KA7PX — Gowtham³³ (@GowthamreddyC) September 16, 2025

