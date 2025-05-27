Ravi Shastri, former all-rounder and head coach of the India National Cricket Team, has turned 63 today and on this special day, fans shared birthday wishes for him on social media. Born in Mumbai on May 27, 1962, Ravi Shastri made his debut for India in a Test match against New Zealand in Wellington in 1981 and also went on to play his first ODI that same year. Part of the historic 1983 World Cup winning team, he went on to feature in 80 Tests for India, scoring 3,830 runs and taking 151 wickets. In ODIs, he scalped 129 wickets in 150 matches while hitting 3,108 runs. He was appointed head coach of the India National Cricket Team and under him, the side registered two Test series wins in Australia. Besides his cricketing credentials, Ravi Shastri is also a hugely popular commentator, with fans also hailing him as the 'voice of cricket.' Take a look at the messages shared by fans as they wish Ravi Shastri on his 63rd birthday. Ravi Shastri Reveals Conversation With Virat Kohli Ahead of His Test Retirement, Says 'The Mind Had Told the Body, It’s Time To Go’.

'Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri'

Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri 💥🎂 Let’s enjoy Ravi Shastri’s - 206(477) vs Australia Sydney 1991/92 Series •• The first Indian to score a double century in Tests in Australia. •• Shane Warne's Test debut, and Shastri was Warne's first wicket. pic.twitter.com/kWTOBbdpYm — Cric Gold (@CricsGoldy) May 27, 2025

Fan Wishes Ravi Shastri On His Birthday

Fan's Birthday Wish for Ravi Shastri

From a young Mumbaikar coming from the "Khadoos" school of batsmanship to making a mark for himself at all positions from 1-10. He’s seen 🇮🇳 Cricket evolve at all possible stages of his career with a passionate heart of gold and a golden voice. Happy Birthday @RaviShastriOfc ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mXgdRPm8Et — Farzan Kawas Arjani (@SACHforever) May 27, 2025

'Champion All-Rounder and Voice of Indian Cricket'

'All-Time Great'

- Won 1983 World Cup. - 3830 runs, 151 wickets in Tests. - 3108 runs, 129 wickets in ODIs. - Most Test wins as Coach. - Won BGT in AUS twice as Coach. - Batted on each 5 days in a Tests - Iconic Commentator. WISHING A VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE ALL TIME GREAT, RAVI SHASTRI. 🫡🌟 pic.twitter.com/ybQ1HtyPip — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) May 27, 2025

'Wishing Happy Birthday to Ravi Shastri'

Wishing a very happy birthday to 1983 World Cup winner, former India captain and coach, and the ever-charismatic commentator, Ravi Shastri!!#RaviShastri#cricket pic.twitter.com/hHklmnFGE9 — Rohit Sharma (@rsharmax12) May 27, 2025

