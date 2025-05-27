Ravi Shastri, former all-rounder and head coach of the India National Cricket Team, has turned 63 today and on this special day, fans shared birthday wishes for him on social media. Born in Mumbai on May 27, 1962, Ravi Shastri made his debut for India in a Test match against New Zealand in Wellington in 1981 and also went on to play his first ODI that same year. Part of the historic 1983 World Cup winning team, he went on to feature in 80 Tests for India, scoring 3,830 runs and taking 151 wickets. In ODIs, he scalped 129 wickets in 150 matches while hitting 3,108 runs. He was appointed head coach of the India National Cricket Team and under him, the side registered two Test series wins in Australia. Besides his cricketing credentials, Ravi Shastri is also a hugely popular commentator, with fans also hailing him as the 'voice of cricket.' Take a look at the messages shared by fans as they wish Ravi Shastri on his 63rd birthday. Ravi Shastri Reveals Conversation With Virat Kohli Ahead of His Test Retirement, Says 'The Mind Had Told the Body, It’s Time To Go’.

