One of the most entertaining cricketers of the current era, India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, celebrates his birthday today (October 4). On the occasion of Pant's birthday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media platforms and extended warm wishes to the cricketer, while highlighting the 'gutsy and gritty' player's performances as a member of the Men in Blue. In his short career, Pant has amassed 5507 runs across formats, laced with nine hundred and 26 half-centuries, which include winning the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Check out BCCI's wish for the wicketkeeper and fielder below. Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant! Fans Wish Star Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter As He Turns 28.

BCCI Wishes Rishabh Pant Happy Birthday

1⃣5⃣4⃣ International Matches 👌 5⃣5⃣0⃣7⃣ International Runs 💪 2⃣5⃣0⃣ dismissals as a wicketkeeper & fielder in International Cricket 👍 Winner of 2024 ICC T20 World Cup & 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 🏆 Here's wishing the ever gutsy and gritty Rishabh Pant a very happy birthday!… pic.twitter.com/FrK7DoQOrP — BCCI (@BCCI) October 4, 2025

