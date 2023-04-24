Sachin Tendulkar received a special tribute from sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on his 50th birthday. Pattnaik, a renowned sand artist, made a sculpture of Sachin Tendulkar at the Puri beach in Odisha, with 50 cricket bats made out of sand, to wish him on this special occasion. The sculpture had Sachin's face with 50 sand bats out of which a big one had 'Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar ji' written on it. Taking to Twitter, he shared a picture of his artwork and wrote, Happy birthday to the legend of #Cricket #SachinTendulkar ji. May this milestone bring you more happiness and prosperity. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha, I have created 50 sand cricket bats on your 50th birthday. #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar." 'One of the Best Gifts We Could've Got' Sachin Tendulkar Reacts After Sydney Cricket Ground Unveils Gates Named After Him and Brian Lara.

Sudarsan Pattnaik Wishes Sachin Tendulkar With Unique Artwork

Happy birthday to the legend of #Cricket #SachinTendulkar ji. May this milestone bring you more happiness and prosperity. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha, I have created 50 sand cricket bats on your 50th birthday. #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/yubHveXtuT — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 24, 2023

