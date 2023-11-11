Sanju Samson is one of the most popular faces of Indian cricket with a lot of support from his fans. Lately, fans have been vocal about his non-selection in the Indian cricket team despite being a consistent performer. Now, as he celebrates his 29th birthday on November 11, 2023, fans flood him with wishes to make his special day more special. Rishabh Pant To Make a Comeback in IPL 2024, Confirms Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly.
Happy Birthday Sanju Samson
Happy Birthday Sanju Samson
Keep shining pic.twitter.com/W7Y17UT39I
— Sammy 𝕏 (@sammyX39) November 11, 2023
Fans Wish Indian Cricketer
Wish you a very happy birthday and loads of luck to one of the most talented destructive batsman and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson.#HappyBirthdaySanjuSamson #SanjuSamson #kerala #BCCI #rajasthanroyals #RR #sanju pic.twitter.com/pcQMCtVARv
— VINAY YVB (@vinaybabu92) November 11, 2023
Here's Wishing Sanju Samson Happy Birthday
Here's wishing Sanju Samson a very Happy Birthday. 🎂👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/CErKGzxNWA
— Mourithkumar Sammangi (Praveen) (@MourithkumarS) November 11, 2023
RR Fans Wish Sanju As Well
Happy Birthday Skipper Sanju Samson.#SanjuSamson #HBDRajast #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/0jMv51qDnV
— Atrij Yadav (@AtrijYadav) November 11, 2023
More Fans Wish Sanju
Happy Birthday Sanju Samson🎂🎂💐💐💐💐💐
Most skilled Batsman and Most unluckiest ☹️#SanjuSamson #StarSports #QudratKaNizaam #QudratKaNizam #PAKvENG #BCCI #GRAMMYs #Gogglebox #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/ESxnlLc5nq
— KrishnaThakur (@krishnapratap87) November 11, 2023
