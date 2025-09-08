Shubman Gill, one of the best batters in modern-day cricket, is celebrating his 26th birthday today. As he turned 26, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) extended a birthday wish for him on social media. Born on September 8, 1999 in Fazilka, Punjab, Shubman Gill made an impact in India's U19 World Cup win in 2018, where he was named Player of the Series and later went on to make his debut for the India National Cricket Team in an ODI against New Zealand in 2019. Shubman Gill, who was appointed as Team India's Test captain earlier this year before the England tour, has played 37 Tests, 55 ODIs and 21 T20Is where he has scored 2647, 2775 and 578 runs respectively. The BCCI highlighted Shubman Gill's stats in international cricket and wished the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 winner on his special day. Shubman Gill Birthday Special; A Look Back At Team India Test Skipper's Incredible Captaincy Debut During India vs England Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

BCCI Extend Birthday Wish for Shubman Gill

1️⃣1️⃣3️⃣ International Games 👍 6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ International Runs 👌 1️⃣8️⃣ International Hundreds 🙌 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ ICC Champions Trophy-winner 🏆 Here's wishing Shubman Gill - #TeamIndia's Test captain and the ODI & T20I vice-captain - a very happy birthday! 🎂 👏@ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/FRbs3oVvOL — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2025

