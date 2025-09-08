Not long ago, Shubman Gill was considered by many as one of the finest youngsters in the world of cricket, with the potential to be one of the best. Now, everything has changed for the better, especially after his signing for the Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions. Now, only after three years, he has achieved what many in this nation of a billion dreams have dreamed of, captaining the India national cricket team Test side. Following the retirements of legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket, Shubman Gill was named India’s new captain in the format, ahead of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Shubman Gill Becomes Highest Run-Getter As An Asian in A Test Series at England, Registers New Record By Crossing 650-Run Mark During IND vs ENG Tests.

What has followed next is a fairytale start to the era under the new captain Shubman Gill in Test Cricket. The outcome has been historic, as Shubman Gill managed to make the India national cricket team draw the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 2-2. Shubman Gill himself displayed marvellous instances of captaincy and batting, winning matches from the jaws of defeat and scoring runs like none other. Shubman Gill was judged the player of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 series, having scored 754 runs, in 10 innings, with centuries. On that note, as Shubman Gill celebrates his 26th birthday (born September 8, 1999), let's have a look at the journey in his debut series as Test captain of Team India, the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

1. Batting Prowess as Captain, India vs England 2nd Test 2025, Edgbaston

Shubman Gill did score a marvellous 147 in the first innings of the first Test. But his batting prowess as a captain was on full display in the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 at Edgbaston. The then 25-year-old skipper scored a giant 269 off 387 balls in the opening innings, coming after two early wickets for 95 runs. The score was the biggest contributor to India's 587 on board. In the second innings, he slammed another 161 off just 162 balls, helping the side make 427/6 before declaration. He was judged the player of the match as India won by 336 runs.

His knock also helped him achieve many feats and create many records. He became the second player, after Allan Border, to slam a century and a 150+ knock in the same Test. With 430 runs in a single Test, he also slammed Sunil Gavaskar's 54-year-old record for the most runs by an Indian (344 vs West Indies, 1971).

2. Batting Brilliance Continues, India vs England 4th Test 2025, Manchester

With England leading the series 2-1, the pressure was on England, but captain Shubman Gill managed to make his bat talk again. After scoring just 12 off 23 balls, Gill struck a wonderful 103 off 238 balls in the second innings, helping the side draw and keep the series alive. India had scored 358 in the first innings, while England trampled the Indian bowlers, scoring 669 in reply. Gill's century helped India score 425/4 till the end and draw. That hundred was his fourth in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, making him the third captain in Test history to hit four hundreds in a single series, joining Sir Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar. He also broke Bradman's record for most centuries by a captain in an England Test series.

3. Bowling Tactics By Captain, India vs England 5th Test 2025, The Oval

The fifth/ final Test perhaps was the match when Gill got love from all. This time his brilliance was not with the willow, scoring 21 and 11 only, but with the high-class captaincy. India batted first, scoring 224 only; England replied with a mere 247. India batted in the second innings, scoring another 396. 374 as a target looked within the reach of the hosts. But then came Gill's decision-making and Siraj's masterclass. England were 322/5, comfortable to chase. With ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah absent, the bowling looked dull. But, captain Shubman Gill was in no mood to accept defeat. Prasidh Krishna (4-126) and Mohammed Siraj (5-104) were made to bowl the initial overs of Day 5, and in no time, the English batters fell, bundled for 367, handing India a six-run win, and a 2-2 draw, even without Bumrah.

