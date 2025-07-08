The Board of Control for Cricket in India wished their former great captain Sourav Ganguly on his 53rd birthday. The former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is undoubtedly one of India's greatest leaders in the sport. The left-handed batter has been the epitome of modern-day fearless cricket the Men in Blue play with a winning mentality. Sourav Ganguly is also one of the best batters Team India have produced at the world stage, having scored 18575 international runs, which includes 38 centuries. Sourav Ganguly also took the team to the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2003 final. Sourav Chandidas Ganguly was born on July 8, 1972. Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Fans Wish Former Indian Captain As He Turns 53.

BCCI Wishes Sourav Ganguly

4️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ intl. matches 1️⃣8️⃣5️⃣7️⃣5️⃣ intl. runs 👌🏻 3️⃣8️⃣ intl. centuries 💯 Here's wishing former #TeamIndia Captain and former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly a very Happy Birthday 👏 🎂 @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/xXBwolJF0p — BCCI (@BCCI) July 8, 2025

