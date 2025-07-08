Sourav Ganguly was born on July 08, 1972. Despite being a squad player and not getting chances initially for Team India, Ganguly turned into one of the best captains of India who made the team learn winning outside Asia. He also brought up a strong batch of cricketers in Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif who played a big role in shaping Indian cricket after 2000s for a decade and a half. Later, Ganguly became a successful BCCI president and also acted as the director of Delhi Capitals in IPL. As he celebrates his 53rd birthday, fans poured him with wishes. Sourav Ganguly Seen in a New Avatar! Former Indian Cricketer Wears Police Uniform As He Features in Promo for Netflix's 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' (Watch Video).

'The Man, Myth, Legend'

The Man The Myth The Legend #HappyBirthdayDada #Weloveyoudada pic.twitter.com/ULy3f9PYgi — Sourav Ganguly Fans Club Telangana (@souravism78) July 7, 2025

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly. The only cricketer to win 4 consecutive Man of the Match awards in ODI cricket. One of the 6 cricketers in ODIs to have scored 10000 runs and to have claimed 100 wickets. Only 3 batsmen have scored 3 centuries in the knockouts of ICC ODI… pic.twitter.com/7wP8YPn4gv — Spandan Roy (@talksports45) July 7, 2025

'Happy Birthday to the Greatest Captain'

Happy Birthday to the greatest captain, off side player and game changer Sourav Ganguly 🙌pic.twitter.com/ifeEdAUCwr — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) July 7, 2025

'Childhood Hero'

My childhood hero's birthday is tomorrow.. Yes my forever Legend player The one and only Bengal tiger.. Sourav Ganguly birthday tomorrow.. Happy birthday Dada ♥️😍 Happy birthday Sourav Ganguly #HappyBirthdaySouravganguly #HappyBirthdayDada — Gaurav (@I_gaurav_) July 7, 2025

'Not Just A Cricketer, But A Revolution'

🎂 Happy Birthday, Dada! 🇮🇳 🎂 Not just a cricketer, but a revolution. Sourav Ganguly taught an entire generation to fight with heart, lead with fire, and never back down. 💪 🔥 The iconic shirt wave at Lord’s… 🧠 The fearless decisions as a captain… 👑 The man who turned a… pic.twitter.com/IyTTji9So1 — Cricket Expert (@CricketExpert24) July 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)