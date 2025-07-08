Sourav Ganguly was born on July 08, 1972. Despite being a squad player and not getting chances initially for Team India, Ganguly turned into one of the best captains of India who made the team learn winning outside Asia. He also brought up a strong batch of cricketers in Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif who played a big role in shaping Indian cricket after 2000s for a decade and a half. Later, Ganguly became a successful BCCI president and also acted as the director of Delhi Capitals in IPL. As he celebrates his 53rd birthday, fans poured him with wishes. Sourav Ganguly Seen in a New Avatar! Former Indian Cricketer Wears Police Uniform As He Features in Promo for Netflix's 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' (Watch Video).

