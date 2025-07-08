Former India national cricket team captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was born on July 8, 1972, and is celebrating his 53rd birthday today, in 2025. His former teammates and juniors Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh have wished their 'dada' a happy birthday. Yuvraj Singh gave credit to Sourav Ganguly for changing Indian cricket "forever" and backing players. Both Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag played important years of their career under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly during the early 2000s. Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly! BCCI Wishes Former President and Captain As He Turns 53.

Virender Sehwag Wishes Sourav Ganguly

Sehwag Wishes Ganguly (Photo Credits: Instagram/ virendersehwag)

Yuvraj Singh Wishes Sourav Ganguly

Yuvraj Singh Wishes Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credits: Instagram/ yuvisofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)