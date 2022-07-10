Sunil Gavaskar, one of the greatest players to have represented India in cricket, turned 73 today. Known affectionately as 'Little Master', the star right-hander had an illustrious cricketing career for India before taking up the role of a commentator. On this special day, people took to social media to wish him.

See Some Sunil Gavaskar Birthday Wishes:

“He was one opener you wanted to see back of. Because when he gets in, he books lunch and dinner and overnight accommodation." Happy birthday to one of India’s greatest batters – Sunil Gavaskar 🎂 — ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2022

He may be Sunny, but he always made it rain runs for 🇮🇳! 😉#HappyBirthday to the legendary cricketer, #SunilGavaskar! 🙌#HappyBirthdaySunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/PF4UPUy7y3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 9, 2022

Many, many more #SunnyBhai. You have been an inspiration for generations. Many you complete your ton, like many a times on #cricketFeilds accross the world....#SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/J4SMWreEM2 — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) July 10, 2022

The first player to score 10,000 runs in Test matches... Happy Birthday Legend Cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. #sunilgavaskar pic.twitter.com/fzsZnjCppA — Nitin Godbole 🇮🇳 (@nitingodbole) July 10, 2022

Happy 73rd birthday to the opening batsman who stood tall on the crease always. No other cricketer of his generation did more to give Indian cricket a global respect: played the fastest bowlers of the world unflinchingly without a helmet. Courage and class. #SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/VTOSbGYZeg — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 10, 2022

Hitting straight drive more straighter than straight line ! It can be done only by little master #SunilGavaskar Childhood hero of my generation ! Wishing loads of wishes on ur birthday !🎉 pic.twitter.com/RTJcI0KzC2 — Sushil Gaikwad (@onlysushil) July 10, 2022

Wishing the first Indian cricket superstar, the one and only #SunilGavaskar sir a very happy birthday 🎂🎉#HBDSunnyG pic.twitter.com/LYAnKiVQaq — Sandeep Kumar Boddapati (@sandeepskb128) July 10, 2022

