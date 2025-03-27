Rising sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrated his 14th birthday on March 27. On his birthday, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) shared a heartwarming video on Vaibhav Suryavanshi's birthday. Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to earn an IPL contract. During the IPL 2025 mega auction, Rajasthan Royals acquired him for INR 1.1 crore. At that time, Suryavanshi was 13 years old. He is yet to make his IPL debut. Highest Scores in IPL 2025: Check List of Highest Team Totals in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Rajasthan Royals Shares Video for Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Happy birthday, young one 💗 pic.twitter.com/NwXpwBpJTA — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 27, 2025

