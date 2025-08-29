Varun Chakaravarthy was born on August 29, 1991. Starting his career as an architect, Varun Chakaravarthy got his break in the IPL for Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. From there, after six seasons of consistent performances in the IPL, Varun has become an established cricketer in Indian cricket and a regular in the Team India in limited over formats. Varun played a key role in KKR winning IPL 2024 and Team India winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. His mystery spin has been a difficult challenge to face for the batters. As he turned 34 on August 29, 2025, fans showered wishes on him. Happy Birthday Varun Chakaravarthy! BCCI Shares Wish for India National Cricket Team Star As He Turns 34.

'Varun CV Hai Sambhal Lega'

𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙢 Sunil Narine Hai Sambhal Lega, 𝙏𝙤 Varun CV hai sambhal lega!🔥 Happy Birthday 𝙑𝙖𝙧𝙪𝙣 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙠𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙫𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙮 🔥pic.twitter.com/bhTkP5EEvy — Rokte Amar KKR (@Rokte_Amarr_KKR) August 29, 2025

'Magician Across Every Multiverse'

▪️Fastest spinner to 100 IPL wickets for KKR ▪️Leading wicket-taker for KKR in 2021, 2022 & 2024 ▪️First KKR bowler to take a 5-wicket haul since Sunil Narine. - Happy Birthday to the Magician across every multiverse – Varun Chakaravarthy 🪄 pic.twitter.com/uhdspDWd7B — KKR Karavan (@KkrKaravan) August 29, 2025

'Unsung Hero'

Happy Birthday Varun Chakravarthy the unsung hero of CT who never let the team feel the absence of a BUMRAH in the Champions Trophy and played a crucial role in winning it.pic.twitter.com/Dh0QkSGyCZ — Virat (@chiku_187) August 29, 2025

'Man With Magic'

Happy Birthday to the man with magic in his fingers – Varun Chakravarthy 🎂🌀🔥 pic.twitter.com/y50Xvg1BLS — Aswin Sankar   (@aswin_loyolite) August 29, 2025

'Happy Birthday Varun Chakaravarthy'

Happy Birthday Varun Chakaravarthy. His wickets in CT 2025 pic.twitter.com/jdiTXnvwkT — Cric Gold Alt (@Cricsgoldy1) August 28, 2025

Another Fan Wishes Varun Chakaravarthy

Happy Birthday Varun Chakravarthy 💜 pic.twitter.com/bq9iuTm4ll — Ashish Shrivastava (@ashishayush1177) August 29, 2025

One More Fan Wish Team India and KKR Spinner

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)