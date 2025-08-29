Varun Chakaravarthy was born on August 29, 1991. Starting his career as an architect, Varun Chakaravarthy has become an established cricketer in Indian cricket and a regular in the Team India in limited over formats. Varun played a key role in Team India winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. His mystery spin has been a difficult challenge to face for the batters. As he turned 34 on August 29, 2025, BCCI wished him, making his special day more special. India Squad for Asia Cup 2025 Announced: Suryakumar Yadav to Lead, Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain; Jasprit Bumrah Included, Mohammed Siraj Not Picked.

BCCI Shares Wish for Varun Chakaravarthy

