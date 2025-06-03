One of the greatest pacers and the best left-arm seamer, Wasim Akram, celebrates his 39th birthday on June 3 (today). Playing for the Pakistan national cricket team, Akram was the first bowler to 500 ODI, 400 Test, and overall 916 international wickets, apart from being a crucial member of the 1992 World Cup-winning team. Akram, post his cricketing career, had a successful stint in IPL as a coach and is a renowned commentator. Fans took to social media and flooded the internet with birthday wishes for Akram on his special day. Check some of the posts below. A Look at Bowlers Who Inflicted Most Golden Ducks in Test Cricket: From Wasim Akram to James Anderson, Check Full List.

