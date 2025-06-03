Wasim Akram was the first player to claim two ODI hat-tricks (Photo X@ICC)

One of the greatest pacers and the best left-arm seamer, Wasim Akram, celebrates his 39th birthday on June 3 (today). Playing for the Pakistan national cricket team, Akram was the first bowler to 500 ODI, 400 Test, and overall 916 international wickets, apart from being a crucial member of the 1992 World Cup-winning team. Akram, post his cricketing career, had a successful stint in IPL as a coach and is a renowned commentator. Fans took to social media and flooded the internet with birthday wishes for Akram on his special day. Check some of the posts below. A Look at Bowlers Who Inflicted Most Golden Ducks in Test Cricket: From Wasim Akram to James Anderson, Check Full List.

The Magician, Turns 59

Wasim Akram, the magician, turns 59 🎉🎂 The former left-arm pacer is widely celebrated as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of cricket. Nicknamed the “Sultan of Swing”, Wasim represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and 356 ODIs, taking 414 Test wickets and 502 in… pic.twitter.com/aJKtwTRR56 — Nukta Pakistan (@NuktaPakistan) June 2, 2025

Happy birthday

Happy Birthday Wasim Akram

Happy birthday Wasim Akram — Firoz Khan (@FirozKh57748121) June 2, 2025

Tremendous Record

First bowler to take 500 wickets in ODI's✔ First bowler to take 400 wickets in Tests & ODI's ✔ Only bowler to take 4 international Hat-tricks ✔ 916 International Wickets ✔ Happy birthday Wasim Akram 🎂🥳#Cricket | #WasimAkram | #Pakistan | #Birthday | #SultanOfSwing pic.twitter.com/ko8jni3dcA — Khel Shel (@khelshel) June 2, 2025

