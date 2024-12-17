Mumbai, December 17: When Mitchell Starc pinned Yashasvi Jaiswal with the pink ball in Adelaide for a golden duck, former England pacer Stuart Broad took to Instagram to raise a question. He asked which bowler managed to inflict the most golden ducks in Test cricket. While looking at this list some of the top players in the history of cricket feature in this exclusive list. Here is a look at bowlers who inflicted the most golden ducks in Test cricket. Most Sixes Smashed by Player in Test Cricket History: From Ben Stokes to Tim Southee, Check Full List .

Wasim Akram (Pakistan)

'The Sultan of Swing' Wasim Akram inflicted the most golden ducks in Test cricket with a whopping tally of 33.

James Anderson (England)

The iconic English pacer who toppled numerous records on his way to success, James Anderson is the second best after he managed to inflict 23 golden ducks in Test cricket.

Glenn McGrath (Australia)

The former Australian pace express, Glenn McGrath, ended his Test career after inflicting an impressive 21 ducks in red-ball cricket. A Look at Leading Wicket-Takers in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: From Jasprit Bumrah to Mitchell Starc, Check Full List.

Curtly Ambrose (West Indies)

The player who redefined the art of pace bowling managed to inflict 20 golden ducks when he had the red ball in his hand.

Anil Kumble (India), Muthiah Muralidaran (Sri Lanka), Waqar Younis (Pakistan)

Along with Ambrose, the star-studded Asian bowling trio also managed to inflict 20 golden ducks each in Test format.