Former India national cricket team legend Zaheer Khan was born on October 8, 1978. Today, in 2025, the retired Team India Pace icon is celebrating his 47th birthday. The left-arm pacer is regarded as one of the finest in the fast bowlers to represent the Men in Blue to date. Zaheer Khan has played in 92 Tests, 200 ODIs, and 17 T20Is for the Indian cricket team, scalping 311, 282, and 17 wickets in the format, respectively. As the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup winner Zaheer Khan celebrates his 47th birthday, many fans have wished him on the internet. Happy Birthday Zaheer Khan! BCCI Wishes Ex-Team India Pacer and 2011 World Cup Winner As He Turns 47.

