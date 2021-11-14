Kolkata Knight Riders took to social media to share pictures of some of their star players and how they would have been if they were still at the school, on the occasion of Children's Day 2021 in the country.

See the Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)