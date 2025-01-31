Legendary Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was seen having fun with former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh during the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025 between Sharjah Warriorz and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. India and Pakistan have shared a fierce rivalry on the cricket field; Akhtar and Harbhajan have shared a good bond in recent years. In the viral video, Akhtar was seen chasing Harbhajan on the ground. Talking about the match, Sharjah Warriorz won the thrilling encounter by four wickets after they chased down 162 runs against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. ILT20 2025: Tom Alsop Eyes Playoff Spot for Gulf Giants After Match-Winning Knock Against Sharjah Warriorz.

Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar Share Light-Hearted Moment

