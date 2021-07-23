Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday called Board of Control Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly his best Indian captain. Taking to Twitter, he posted a photo of the two.

See his tweet here:

My Best 🇮🇳 Captain.. Always a pleasure meeting you Dada @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/I135I21Z4a — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)