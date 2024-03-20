Hardik Pandya engaged in a heartwarming moment with Rohit Sharma during Mumbai Indians' training session ahead of IPL 2024. There has been a lot of talk of unrest inside the Mumbai Indians camp after Pandya replaced Rohit as the captain. Still, all of that was seemingly put aside when the new captain current his predecessor with the whole team around beside them. Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to a title in their debut season, will have a lot of expectations on his shoulders as he leads five-time winners Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. IPL 2024: It Will Not Be Awkward To Have Rohit Sharma Playing Under My Captaincy, Says Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya Hugs Rohit Sharma

