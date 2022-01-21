Hardik Pandya has been appointed as the captain of the Ahmedabad franchise for IPL 2022 as the newly formed team drafted the Indian all-rounder ahead of the mega auctions. The team also added Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill to their ranks.

.@hardikpandya7 is all set to ⭐ as the ᴄᴀᴘᴛᴀɪɴ of #TeamAhmedabad! Joining him would be @ShubmanGill and @rashidkhan_19 😍 Drop your thoughts 👇 on these picks for #VIVOIPL 2022. pic.twitter.com/syNOjliEFJ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 21, 2022

