Hardik Pandya's hairstyle has been the talking point for the past few days. The India National Cricket Team all-rounder went blonde and flaunted his new look on Instagram with a set of pictures and captioned them, "New me!" and in no time, the post went viral. The 31-year-old has now reacted to a comment about his new hairstyle after India's training session in Dubai ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. In a video which has gone viral, the Indian cricket team star trained with his teammates in India's practice session ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 and after the training was done, he was spotted interacting with people outside the ground. One of them commented, "Hairstyle social media pe viral hai" (Hairstyle is going viral on social media) and the all-rounder smiled in reaction to the remark. India’s Jersey for Asia Cup 2025 Revealed, No Sponsor on Kit; Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Others Pose in Headshot Session (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya Reacts to 'Hairstyle Social Media Pe Viral Hai' Comment

Beautiful smile by Hardik when the cameraman said your hairstyle is viral on social media 😂 pic.twitter.com/zl3keaWHha — Nenu (@Nenu_yedavani) September 6, 2025

