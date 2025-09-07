India Asia Cup 2025 Jersey: India's jersey for the Asia Cup 2025 tournament has been revealed after Dream11's exit as lead sponsor. And one of the biggest highlights of it is that the Dream11 logo at the centre has been replaced by 'India' and the kit has no sponsor. Earlier, the introduction of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 led to a ban on RMG (Real-Money Gaming), which struck a big blow to Dream11 and other fantasy sports platforms, leading to them quitting as the India National Cricket Team's lead sponsor. The ACC (Asian Cricket Council) took to Instagram to share a video of the India National Cricket Team players' headshot session in the new jersey, without a sponsor, for the Asia Cup 2025. Team India Players Wear New Training Jersey in Practice Session After Dream11’s Exit Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 (See Pics).

India's Asia Cup 2025 Jersey Unveiled

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian Cricket Council (@asiancricketcouncil)

Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh shared their thoughts on the Asia Cup 2025 tournament in the video shared by the ACC featuring the India National Cricket Team players in their new jersey. The video starts off with India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav saying, "the title of Asian champions," and he is followed by Sanju Samson, who stated that India are not taking the Asia Cup 2025 lightly. "It is not something which we take lightly," said Sanju Samson in the video. Hardik Pandya added, "It's prestige and honour we fight for." Arshdeep Singh stated, "It's the country's dream that's on the line." BCCI Invites Bids For India National Cricket Team Lead Sponsor Rights After Dream11 Part Ways Ahead of Asia Cup 2025.

India's Asia Cup 2025 Schedule

India, the defending champions in the Asia Cup 2025, have been put in Group A alongside Pakistan, the UAE and Oman. The Men in Blue will kickstart their campaign when they take on the UAE (United Arab Emirates) on September 10 in Dubai and this will be followed by the big clash against archrivals Pakistan, also in Dubai on September 14. The India National Cricket Team's last group stage match is against Oman on September 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2025 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).