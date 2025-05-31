After Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill posted a heartwarming Instagram story, dismissing rumours about a rift with Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, the latter also shared the same post, assuring no trouble, but only 'love'. Several reports and fans on the internet claimed that Shubman Gill didn't shake hands with Hardik Pandya during the GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match coin toss, raising speculations of bitterness in the relationship between the two India national cricket team players. But Shubman Gill erased these rumours, with a post of pictures with Hardik Pandya, with the caption, "Nothing but love, Don't believe everything you see on the Internet." Hardik Pandya has now reshared Shubman Gill's story, writing "Always shubu baby". ‘Don’t Believe Everything You See on Internet’ Shubman Gill Ends Speculations of Him Ignoring Handshake With Hardik Pandya at Toss During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator (See Post).

Hardik Pandya Shares Shubman Gill's Story:

Hardik Pandya's Story (Image Credits: Instagram/ hardikpandya93)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)