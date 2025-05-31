Shubman Gill has put to rest rumours about ignoring the handshake offer from Hardik Pandya at the coin toss during the GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match. The Gujarat Titans skipper shared a heartwarming Instagram story with Hardik Pandya where he wrote, "Nothing but love, Don't believe everything you see on the Internet." During the IPL 2025 Eliminator clash in Mullanpur, both cricketers were involved in an incident during the coin toss, which caught the attention of fans. At the toss, Gill appeared to ignore a handshake offer from Hardik, which fans quickly spotted and began speculating on, a potential rift between the cricketers. With Gill sharing an Instagram story, all rumours have come to an end. Fans Allege Shubman Gill Ignored Hardik Pandya’s Handshake Offer at Coin Toss During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Match in Mullanpur (Watch Video).

Shubman Gill's Instagram Story for Hardik Pandya

Shubman Gill's Instagram Story for Hardik Pandya.

