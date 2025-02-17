India National Cricket Team has already reached Dubai as they have started preparation for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 starting from February 19. India will play their first match of February 20 against Bangladesh and the high-voltage match against Pakistan on February 23. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and star batter Shreyas Iyer shared glimpses of their training with Team India at Dubai ahead of the match. While Hardik's caption read 'No time to waste', Shreyas focused more on preparation as he wrote 'Right down to it '. Fans loved it and the pictures went viral on social media. Pakistan Cricket Board Launches ICC Champions Trophy 2025 During Opening Ceremony at Dewan-E-Khas of Lahore Fort.

Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer Share Glimpses of Training With India National Cricket Team

No time to waste 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/920QEso0LF — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 17, 2025

Right down to it 💯🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8hXrplEIxx — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) February 17, 2025

