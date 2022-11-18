Despite Pakistan's loss in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Haris Rauf received a heroic welcome from his friends and family. Pakistani pacer delivered impactful performances throughout World Cup and picked a total of eight wickets in seven games, including the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar Yadav in mega-clash against India. He put England under pressure in the final while defending the low target, with important wickets of England skipper Jos Buttler and Phil Salt.

Watch Haris Rauf Received Warm Welcome

Haris Rauf receives hero welcome from family members and friends on his return to home from Australia 😍#PakistanCricket #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/M35KbeVPJr — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) November 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)