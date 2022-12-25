Haris Rauf, Pakistan cricket team fast bowler, married model Muzna Masood Malik in Islamabad. The Nikah ceremony of Paris Rauf and Muzna Masood Malik was held in preseason of both the families. Former and current Pakistan cricketers were also seen at the function. Meanwhile, a cue video from Haris Rauf's wedding has now gone viral on the Internet. In the adorable video, the newlywed couple were seen all smiles as they begin their journey together. Haris Rauf Wedding: Pakistan Pacer Ties Knot With Model Muzna Masood Malik, Check Nikah Ceremony Photos.

Haris Rauf Wedding Video

wait for the maaf karoo😭😭 pls they are adorable mA 🥺♥️♥️♥️#harisrauf creds @/pictroizzah pic.twitter.com/aQffaFEMu2 — Sim.🇵🇰 (@thepctvibes) December 24, 2022

Haris Rauf Wedding Pics

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)