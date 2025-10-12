India women's national cricket team batter Harleen Deol completed 1000 runs in Women's ODI cricket. The right-handed batter reached this glorious milestone during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against the Australia women's national cricket team in Visakhapatnam on Monday, October 12. The 27-year-old reached the landmark of 1000 runs in WODIs in her 34th match. Harleen Deol, who made her WODI debut against the England women's national cricket team in February 2019, has notched up four fifties and one century till now. Smriti Mandhana Becomes Youngest and Fastest To Hit 5000 Runs in WODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

Harleen Deol Completes 1000 Runs in WODIs

