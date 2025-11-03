Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana recreated Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana's iconic photo with the Tricolour after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title on November 2. It was history at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai as India defeated South Africa by 52 runs to win the ICC Women's World Cup title for the very first time in history. In a tense final, Harmanpreet Kaur emerged with the winning catch as India clinched the title in front of a packed crowd in Navi Mumbai. While celebrating the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title win, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, two of the most senior members of the team, stood beside each other while holding the Tricolour behind them. India Win ICC Women's World Cup 2025! Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma Star as Women in Blue Beat South Africa to Clinch First-Ever Title.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana Recreate Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Tricolour Photo

