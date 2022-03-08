Indian Women's team's T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur turns 33 today. She was born on March 08, 1989 in Moga Punjab. Meanwhile, BCCI Women took to Twitter and posted a birthday greeting for the cricket star. Kaur is currently in New Zealand for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.

HBD Harmanpreet Kaur

2⃣3⃣6⃣ intl. matches 🧢 5⃣0⃣2⃣6⃣ intl. runs & 6⃣6⃣ intl. wickets 👍 Highest score by an Indian batter in Women's ODI World Cup 🔝 Here's wishing the #TeamIndia T20I Captain @ImHarmanpreet a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/nFq5ZNPNjw — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 8, 2022

