Just like her teammate Smriti Mandhana, the Women in Blue captain Harmanpreet Kaur has also completed striking 100 fours in the ICC Women's World Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur achieved this impressive milestone during the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final match at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30. Kaur achieved the feat while chasing a big total of 338 set by Australia in the first innings. Mascot Girl Joins India Women’s Cricket Team Huddle, Delivers Adorable Pep Talk Before IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Final (Watch Video).

100 Fours By Harmanpreet Kaur in ICC Women's World Cups

