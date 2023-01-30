Deepti Sharma bowled a tidy spell and then Harmanpreet Kaur, along with Jemimah Rodrigues, ensured India clinch a resounding victory over West Indies in the South Africa Tri-Series 2023 on Monday, January 30. Sharma was India's wrecker-in-chief with the ball, bowling a double-wicket maiden and spinning a web around the Windies' batters. Skipper Hayley Matthews was West Indies' best-scorer with 34 runs. West Indies could manage just 94 runs on the board and India chased the target in 13.5 overs with eight wickets to spare. Jemimah Rodrigues scored a 39-ball 42 while skipper Kaur blazed her way to 32 runs off 23 balls. Shafali Verma, Shweta Sehrawat and Parshavi Chopra in ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Team of the Tournament.

India Women Beat West Indies Women by Eight Wickets:

