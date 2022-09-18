Harmanpreet Kaur has smashed a well-deserving half-century against England in the 1st ODI match today. It is the 17th fifty for the Indian skipper in the 50-over cricket. She reached the two-digit mark off 79 deliveries and helped her side to stay on course of the chase. England scored 227/7 after batting first in this match.

Harmanpreet Kaur Hits 17th ODI Fifty:

Harmanpreet Kaur's 17th ODI fifty is a proper captain's knock 👏#ENGvIND — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)