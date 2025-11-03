It was a memorable night for the India women's national cricket team in Navi Mumbai as they were crowned as the World Champions after defeating the South Africa women's national cricket team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final. It is a historic achievement for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India as they lifted their first ICC title in Indian women's cricket history. During the presentation ceremony, a video of Harmanpreet Kaur went viral on social media, where she was spotted performing Bhangra on the stage while collecting the World Cup title from ICC chairman Jay Shah. Harmanpreet Kaur's Bhangra steps on the stage stole the show. Below is the viral video. 'Pure Emotions...' Check Raw Reactions As Team India Beat South Africa To Lift Historic ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Title in Navi Mumbai (Watch Video).

Harmanpreet Kaur Performs Bhangra!

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur doing Bhangra before lifting the #WomensWorldCup2025 Trophy...What a beautiful moment for all of us #INDWvsSAW#TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/8Bz4BTlrpt — Cover Drive (@day6596) November 3, 2025

