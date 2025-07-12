Harmanpreet Kaur attained a memorable record of her career as she became the player with the most international appearances for India in women's cricket. The India Women's National Cricket Team captain achieved this feat during the IND-W vs ENG-W 5th T20I 2025, at Edgbaston on July 12. Harmanpreet Kaur, in the IND-W vs ENG-W 5th T20I 2025, made her 334th appearance in international cricket, going past the legendary Mithali Raj, who had played 333 matches in her career. Former India Women's National Cricket Team pacer Jhulan Goswami is third on the list of most-capped players for Women in Blue in international cricket with 284 appearances. Harmanpreet Kaur had made her international debut way back in an ODI against Pakistan in 2009. Shikhar Dhawan Lauds Harmanpreet Kaur-Led India Side for Historic T20I Series Win in England, Says ‘Hats Off to Our Women’s Team’.

Harmanpreet Kaur Scripts History With Most Appearances for India in Women's Cricket

3⃣3⃣4⃣* 𝘼𝙣 𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙘𝙮 🫡 Congratulations to #TeamIndia Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who now has the most international appearances for India in women's cricket 👏👏#ENGvIND | @ImHarmanpreet pic.twitter.com/9VRN15XPqL — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 12, 2025

